Guwahati Horror: 4 Shot Dead Inside Hotel Bilas Inn In Lachit Nagar As Gunmen Open Indiscriminate Fire

Guwahati: Terror gripped Guwahati’s busy Bora Service locality on Monday evening after unidentified gunmen opened fire at Hotel Bilas Inn in Lachit Nagar, leaving at least 4 people dead and several others injured. The firing was reported around 9 pm on Monday at the hotel, next to a Kalyan Jewellers outlet along GS Road.

Following the deadly firing, panic spread through the commercial hub as the sound of gunshots rang out, with locals alerting the police.

The police teams, along with ambulances, rushed to the spot within minutes of receiving the information. The area was quickly cordoned off as senior officers arrived to take stock of the situation. The injured, including an employee of Hotel Bilas Inn and at least 2 women, were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Guwahati City Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who personally reached the scene, confirmed the deaths and described the incident as deeply unfortunate. Talking to media personnel, the CP said, “This is a very unfortunate incident. Four bodies have been recovered so far. While medical tests will confirm, they are visibly dead. People are investigating the matter. We will nab the culprits soon.”

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He added that the bodies would be sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation had been launched. According to police sources and initial ground reports, the attackers targeted a group of six people, including three men and two women, at the hotel. Although some reports suggested 5 fatalities, the police commissioner confirmed the recovery of four bodies so far.

The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be officially established. The police stated that some of those hit by gunfire were reportedly staff members of the hotel, but this is still being verified.

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The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, with the police probing the incident to ascertain the exact cause. The police officials stated that it was to be determined whether it was a targeted attack or stemmed from a personal dispute. The cops are examining CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding establishments, recording statements of eyewitnesses and gathering forensic evidence from the scene.

No arrests had been made till the time of filing this report and the identity of the assailants remains unknown. Security has been tightened in the area as further investigation is underway.