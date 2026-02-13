Haldwani Horror: Man Flung Into Air By Speeding Motorcycle | VIDEO

Haldwani: A man was critically injured after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Haldwani on Thursday. The visuals of incident, captured on CCTV, has surfaced on social media platforms. This comes amid a series of rash driving incidents reported from the city, triggering concern among residents, and commuters.

According to sources, the accident occurred on late Thursday night, on Thandi Road in front of Krishna Hospital, where a motorcycle rider allegedly driving at a very high speed struck the man, and flung him across the road. The victim has been identified as Harbhajan Singh, a senior doctor.

Eyewitnesses said, the impact was severe, and the doctor was thrown into the air before falling onto the road. Onlookers rushed him to a nearby hospital, and he is reported to be in critical condition.

The incident has flared concerns over frequent cases of reckless bike riding in the area, and other internal roads in Haldwani. Residents said they have raised repeated complaints about speeding and dangerous driving, particularly during late-night hours.

Police officials rushed to the spot. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC told reporters that strict action would be taken against those disrupting law and order and creating panic through instances of rash driving. He also said that speed breakers would now be installed on internal roads, and other accident-prone zones.

Authorities said that the Transport Department and Police Department will check the area more frequently to curb speeding and enforce traffic regulations. Further details are awaited as probe remains underway.