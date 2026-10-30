Halt of Construction, Demolition Activities Across NCR from Nov 5 to 20: Union Environment Minister

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has announced a complete ban on all construction and demolition activities across the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 5 to November 20 in an effort to curb escalating air pollution levels.

The directive comes as part of stepped-up measures to mitigate the seasonal spike in air pollution across Delhi-NCR.

"A complete halt of construction and demolition activities across the NCR region from November 5 to November 20 in a bid to control pollution," the Union Minister said, emphasising strict compliance across all agencies to manage deteriorating air quality in the region.

The announcement comes amid fluctuating air quality in the national capital. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), which remained above 200 in the 'Poor' category on Wednesday and Thursday, improved to 133 in the 'Moderate' category as of 4 am on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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The improvement in air quality followed overnight incessant rainfall across the city, which brought a noticeable dip in temperatures and a nip in the air, signalling the onset of winter.

Late-night visuals from key locations, including Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and the Jamia Millia Islamia area, showed rain-soaked streets and steady downpours as dark clouds covered the night sky.

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The spell of showers also brought a noticeable change in weather conditions across Delhi-NCR. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on October 29, issued a yellow alert for Delhi and adjoining NCR districts, forecasting spells of rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 to 48 hours, followed by clear weather heading into early November.