Hands Burned, Knife to The Neck: 8 Year Old Girl Tortured in Andhra Pradesh Over Suspicions of Theft

Police in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district are investigating the alleged assault of an eight-year-old girl accused of stealing ₹10,000.

The incident occurred in Darakonda village in GK Veedhi mandal. The child, a Class 4 student whose father had died, was living with a local pastor's family, who had taken charge of her care.

According to officials, the family accused the girl of taking the money, leading to the alleged abuse. Relatives of the child found out about the situation and filed a complaint with the local police.

Shocking Details of Torture Emerge

Upon discovery of the alleged theft, instead of taking the child to the police station, the family brought her to another woman, Rupavati, in the village for questioning.

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The woman, allegedly, coerced a confession from the child repeatedly burning her hands with hot embers and holding a knife to her neck.

Upon learning about the incident, the relatives took the girl to a government hospital in Darakonda to treat her injuries.

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Investigation and Care

Following the complaint, the GK Veedhi police registered a case and began an inquiry. Investigators are currently questioning the pastor and his family members about the allegations.