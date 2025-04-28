Hanuman Chalisa Roar Stuns Pakistan in London as Indians Stage Protest Against Pahalgam Attack | WATCH

Protests between Indian and Pakistani diaspora erupted in London on Sunday as tensions soared between both countries after Islamabad-backed terrorists killed 28 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa', 'Vande Mataram' and waving the Indian Tricolour, the members of Indian community outnumbered the smaller group of British Pakistanis across the road from the Indian High Commission.

Some Indian community members also claimed that members of Pakistani diaspora had been making derogatory, demeaning remarks about them . A member of the Indian diaspora said, "We are holding a peaceful protest here. The people in front of us (Pakistani protestors) are abusing us."

Similar “All Eyes on Pahalgam” protests and vigils have been organised by Indian diaspora groups in different parts of the UK, including Manchester, Edinburgh in Scotland and Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Pakistan Colonel Threatens Indians With Slit-Throat Gesture

This came two days after Colonel Taimur Rahat of Pakistan Army gestured to slit Indian protestors throat publicly while holding a picture of Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman.

The gesture was seen as a disturbing display of aggression to provoke and intimate the Indian diaspora which was prtesting peaceful outside the Pakistan High Commission.

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror and bloodbath in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam’s Baisaran, gunning down 28 innocent tourists. The sheer brutality of the attack sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted immediate condemnation from Indian and global leaders alike. In a hard-hitting response, India announced tough diplomatic measures holding Pakistan directly responsible for harbouring and supporting terrorism.

Pakistan Minister's Admission of Funding Terror Groups

In a startling and brazen admission, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has openly confessed to his country’s role in supporting, training, and funding terrorist organisations for the past three decades. The shocking revelation comes during an interview with Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, in which Asif confirmed what India has long stated on global forums: that Pakistan has been complicit in harbouring and nurturing terror networks, destabilising the region.

When asked by Hakim about Pakistan’s long-standing role in supporting terror, Asif’s response was a chilling admission: “Yes, we have been doing this dirty work for America and the West, including Britain, for the last three decades.” His words have sent shockwaves across international diplomatic circles.

India Hits Back with Bold Measures

The central government, led by PM Modi, convened an emergency Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Wednesday evening and marking India’s policy of zero-tolerance towards cross-border terrorism, MEA announced a sweeping 5-point counter-offensive against Pakistan. Key decisions include:

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended

Attari Border Checkpost Closed

Visa Restrictions for Pakistani Nationals

Pakistani Defence Personnel Expelled

India Recalls Its Military Attachés from Islamabad

Prime Minister Modi’s Strong Stand

Amid widespread outrage over the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will be pursued “to the ends of the earth.”

In an emotional address at a rally in Madhubani, Bihar , PM Modi vowed to “identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”