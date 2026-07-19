‘Happy Now, Children?’: Kerala Declares School Holiday As Argentina Takes On Spain In Midnight World Cup Final Clash

The intense excitement surrounding the global football championship has hit its absolute peak. To celebrate, the Kerala government has declared a holiday for all schools under the General Education Department this Monday. The move ensures that young fans can stay up past midnight to catch the high-stakes showdown between Argentina and Spain without worrying about the early morning bell.

The official decision was made public on Sunday following an outpouring of requests from students across the state. They pointed out that attending morning classes would be incredibly tough after watching a thrilling match that kicks off at 12:30 AM IST.

The Education Minister's Message to Young Fans

General Education Minister N. Samsudheen took to social media to confirm the day off. Addressing the student community directly, he playfully posted:

“Happy now, children?"

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The announcement immediately gained massive traction across Kerala, a state deeply celebrated for its rich and vibrant football culture. The push for a school holiday wasn't just driven by the youth; it also gathered strong political momentum from both sides of the aisle.

Political Backing and the Plan to Make Up for Classes

CPI(M) leader and former Education Minister V. Sivankutty had actively urged the current administration to grant the day off. He noted that students would genuinely struggle to focus in classrooms after losing a night of sleep to the historic final. To keep academic goals on track, Sivankutty proposed converting an upcoming. Saturday holiday into a regular working day to compensate for the lost hours.

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Leaders from the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) championed the cause as well. Acknowledging the unparalleled energy gripping the region, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan shared the official update on X, celebrating the state's deep love for the beautiful game.

“As Keralam catches the ultimate football fever ahead of the grand Argentina-Spain finale, to ensure our young fans can enjoy the midnight thriller without worrying about school or college the next morning, the Government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow. Stay up, cheer out loud, and enjoy the game," he wrote.

A Historic Clash on the Global Stage

The highly anticipated finale features Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad looking to successfully defend their world champion title. They face a formidable Spanish team that is chasing its second historic crown following an entirely undefeated streak in the tournament.

