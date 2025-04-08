Khalistani Terrorist Happy Passia Behind Grenade Attack at BJP Leader's Home in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Khalistani terrorist Happy Pasia has taken responsibility for the grenade attack outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar, Punjab . In a social media post, Pasia claimed he planned the blast that took place around 1 am on Monday night.

The incident happened around 1 am near the residence of the former Punjab minister. A loud blast was heard in the locality, following which police and forensic teams rushed to the spot. CCTV footage from the area is being closely monitored.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said, “We got the information about the blast around 1 am. Our team immediately reached the spot. Forensic experts are verifying if it was a grenade explosion or some other kind of blast.”