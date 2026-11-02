Hapur Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Furniture Shops Near CNG Station, Firefighters Battle Flames After Suspected Short Circuit

Hapur: A fire broke out at a warehouse near a CNG station on Delhi Road in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, officials said on Monday.

Fire Safety Officer (FSO) Ashrad Khan said the blaze was "largely extinguished" while only smoke remains. He added that the fire likely started due to a short circuit. Firefighting operations were launched immediately after the incident was reported. According to the official, the fire engulfed a couple of shops containing furniture and firefighters had to cut through their sheds to gain access and begin the operation.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "Upon receiving a report of a fire, we immediately arrived at the scene with three fire tenders. I found that a couple of shops on Delhi Road, which contained furniture, had caught fire. We cut through the sheds of these shops to begin the firefighting operation.”

He further said that the fire, which had spread to the interior sections near the entrance, had been largely extinguished, with only smoke remaining at the site. "The fire, which had spread to the interior sections near the entrance, has now been largely extinguished; only smoke remains," he said.

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Khan added that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be established and an investigation was underway. However, a short circuit was suspected to have triggered the blaze. "The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, though it is likely that it was triggered by a short circuit," he said.

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