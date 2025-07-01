Hapur Horror: Speeding Car Rams Into People Outside Hotel, Kills Young Man

A young man died and three others were injured after a speeding car lost control and rammed into people standing outside Raja Ji Haveli Hotel on National Highway-9 in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Monday night, police said. The victim had gone to the hotel to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday when the incident occurred.

The shocking incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed outside the hotel, and the disturbing footage surfaced online. In the video, people can be seen standing outside the hotel when suddenly a car comes at high speed, crashes into the crowd, and throws two people into the air, creating chaos at the spot.

According to reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle before it rammed into several people outside the hotel. Four people were reportedly crushed under the car, leading to the death of one young man while three others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the accused driver fled the scene. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding driver, and a detailed investigation into the case has been initiated.