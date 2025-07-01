Video: Lord Shiva Statue Submerges in Swollen Alaknanda River as Uttarakhand Faces Flood, Landslide Threats

Uttarakhand Monsoon: Continuous heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's hill districts has triggered a flood-like situation in several areas. The Alaknanda River has swollen over 20 meters in Rudraprayag, submerging ghats, footpaths, and even a 15-foot-tall Shiv statue under the Belni bridge.

Nearby residents were placed on high alert after authorities issued a stern warning against visiting the riverbanks. The river is flowing dangerously, while its tributaries, including the Mandakini, are also in spate. Residential areas situated near the river face potential threats. The situation eerily echoes monsoon fury in previous years.

Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Relentless monsoon rains have thrown life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert on Tuesday. Ten districts recorded heavy rainfall, with Mandi receiving continuous downpours overnight.

As a result, authorities released excess water from the Pandoh Dam into the Beas River, which is now flowing close to the danger mark. With the Beas River swelling, the risk of flash floods and landslides has increased in Mandi. Several areas near the Beas River district have reported heavy water-logging and damage due to the persistent rain.

In Karsog, Mandi, a cloudburst claimed one life, while in Syanj (Gohar subdivision), nine people have been reported missing, officials said. Soumya Sambasivan, DIG, Central Range, Mandi, informed that SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed in Gohar and Karsog for rescue operations, which are being personally overseen by senior officials. Cloudburst incidents have also been reported in Kullu and Mandi districts. Authorities have urged people to follow Met Department advisories and limit travel as teams across the state tackle landslides, road blockages, and rescue affected residents.

Relief and rescue teams have been deployed across the district, evacuating people from flooded areas in Pandoh Bazaar. Several houses collapsed in parts of Mandi due to heavy rainfall. The Pateekari Power Project near Pandoh suffered severe damage, while bridges in Bakhli and Kuklah also collapsed under rain pressure. A resident, Susheel, shared that “it has been raining heavily in Mandi since last night, causing the water level of the Beas river to rise steadily.” He added that “landslides are also occurring at many places as the rain continues.”

Heavy Rains Likely to Continue, Says IMD