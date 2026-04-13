Hapur Tragedy: 6 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Returning From Wedding Procession Collides with Truck In UP

New Delhi: A tragic collision between a bus and a truck on the Dhaulana-Gulawati road in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed the lives of at least six people. Numerous other passengers sustained injuries in the crash, which occurred on a key regional thoroughfare.

Upon receiving the alert, police units arrived at the crash site immediately to initiate a rapid rescue effort. Emergency responders quickly evacuated the injured to a nearby medical facility for urgent medical care.

Commenting on the incident, SP Gyananjay Singh said, “A bus carrying passengers, who were returning from a wedding procession, collided with a truck on the Dhaulana-Gulawati road. Police teams immediately reached the spot and investigated and began relief work. Victims were sent to the hospital, out of which, 6 died on the spot and 7 injured people are undergoing treatments. The truck has been removed from the spot and the traffic situation is now normal. The family members of the victims have arrived and legal proceedings are underway. There were a total of 12 people on the bus. One of them remains unidentified and was possibly the driver…

According to reports, the impact of the collision caused a hydra crane to overturn onto the passenger bus, leaving commuters trapped inside the wreckage.

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Similar Incident in past

In a separate tragedy on April 11, a devastating head-on collision between a pickup truck and a bus on National Highway 31 in Bihar's Katihar district left at least 10 people dead and up to 30 others injured. The accident occurred near the Korha-Phulwaria Basgadha area as the victims, members of a tribal community, were traveling home from Jharkhand.

Authorities confirmed that all 10 fatalities were occupants of the pickup vehicle, which was completely destroyed in the crash. The deceased included both men and women.