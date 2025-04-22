"Har Masjid Mey Koi Na Koi Shivling...": Waqf Protest Becomes Site of Open Provocation, Threat to Hit Streets Issued

Several Muslim organisations and a few opposition parties led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) came together on Tuesday in New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium to hold a protest against the recent amendments to the Waqf Act. What turned into a point of controversy during the 'Save Waqf Conference' was a shocking remark by senior AIMPLB leader Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi.

“We have to fight against all those who are against the Constitution,” Naqvi declared passionately.

“Har Masjid Mey Koi Na Koi Shivling Paida Hota Rahega…Har Masjid Mey Koi Na Koi Mandir Dhoondte Rahenge? (Some Shivling will keep on getting discovered in every mosque…will we keep on searching for some temple in every mosque?),” he asked.

The provocative statement has drawn sharp reactions, with voices in the political corridors calling it deeply polarising and communal.

The event, which was charged by slogans rejecting the Waqf Amendment Act, was also attended by other major Muslim bodies, including both factions of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and political leaders from the RJD, Samajwadi Party, and AIMIM.

One of the central issues raised during the conference, which was also attended by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi , was the alleged attempt to dilute Muslim representation by introducing non-Muslims into the Waqf Boards. The AIMPLB has also issued an open call to hit the streets in protest, declaring the new amendments a threat to the community’s constitutional rights.

“We need strong lawyers and stronger unity,” said Naqvi. “Even the Supreme Court has said government property cannot be used for religious buildings - yet we see temples in police stations and hospitals. What hypocrisy is this?” he questioned.