Hyderabad: Teased Over School Uniform, Class 4 Student Hangs Himself Using ID Card; Probe Underway

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 9-year-old boy, identified as Prashanth, ended his life after allegedly being harassed by his classmates for not wearing his school uniform properly. The victim, who was a class 4 student, took this extreme step in the washroom of his house a few minutes after returning from school on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the cops sprang into action after learning about the tragic case and questioned his parents regarding his death.

Reports suggest that Prasanth was allegedly distressed after being repeatedly teased over his school uniform, following which he ended his life when he was alone, using a school ID card lanyard. The victim's family rushed him to the hospital for further treatment, but he was declared dead by the doctors.

Following the legal formalities, the child's body was moved to his native village for the last rites. Narrating the tragic incident, the victim's father, who worked as a watchman in the building where his family stays, stated bthe oy was very active and had no problem with anyone.

In another similar incident, a 14-year-old boy in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly attempted suicide by jumping off the third floor of a private school last month. CCTV footage shows him running upstairs before the jump. The student, a two-time national champion, sustained leg fractures and spinal injuries but is currently stable.

The incident followed a disciplinary action after he made a reel in class. Footage shows teachers dismissing his achievements before the principal announced his suspension. The boy had brought a mobile phone to school two days earlier, which led to a meeting with his parents.

