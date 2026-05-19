Hard-Earned Peace Under Watch: Security Forces Expand Frontier Operations to Block Seasonal Infiltration and Dismantle Pakistan-Backed Terror Ecosystem in J&K

Srinagar, May 19: Security forces have intensified combing operations across the rugged terrains in Jammu and Kashmir following credible intelligence inputs about possible terrorist presence.

Surveillance and patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) have been ramped up, particularly as melting snow reopens traditional infiltration routes exploited by Pakistan-based groups.

Source: ANI | Image used for representational purposes only

Joint teams of the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and central agencies have been actively searching vulnerable sites since May 12, when alert troops foiled a major infiltration bid in Krishna Ghati and Mankote areas of Mendhar.

Troops detected suspicious movement nearly 300 meters inside Indian territory and engaged intruders in heavy firing, neutralizing one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist. No breach of the LoC was reported.

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Authorities have tightened checkpoints across Poonch, enforcing thorough vehicle inspections and intensified night patrolling. Drones and advanced aerial monitoring systems are being deployed to plug seasonal vulnerabilities.Sources confirm that more than five sensitive locations remain under active watch.

Meanwhile, senior commanders have convened review meetings to ensure real-time intelligence sharing and seamless multi-agency coordination. Fresh alerts point to active terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with intelligence estimating around 70 sites sheltering over 200 terrorists, predominantly Pakistani nationals affiliated with LeT. Some assessments suggest the figure could be as high as 800.

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Recent encounters have also been reported in Rajouri, Sunderbani, Tangdhar, Keran, Machil, Gurez, and Kupwara; all long-standing infiltration corridors. In Tangdhar and Keran, terrorists attempting riverine crossings were eliminated, while repeated bids in Machil and Gurez were foiled due to heightened vigilance.

Officials say that only one youth joined terrorist ranks in 2025 and none so far in 2026. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has said that local recruitment was “virtually absent,” with active local terrorists now in single digits.

Analysts view this as a sign of desperation for Pakistan-backed outfits, increasingly reliant on foreign infiltrators as local support erodes due to development initiatives and robust counter-terror operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the government’s stance, “Zero infiltration and complete dismantling of terrorist networks remain our top priority. We will not allow any attempt to disturb the hard-earned peace in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He has directed continued focus on combing operations in forested areas and strengthening border dominance.