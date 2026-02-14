UP Shocker: Man Dragged 100 Metres By SUV After Wedding DJ Dispute Turns Violent In Hardoi | Image: X

Hardoi: A night of celebration turned into a horrific sequence of events after a heated argument over music at a wedding turned into a brutal hit-and-run on late Thursday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

A man was left critically injured after being intentionally struck and dragged for nearly 100 metres by an SUV.

Dispute Over the Playlist

According to eyewitnesses, the wedding festivities were underway when a disagreement broke out near the DJ floor. A group of guests reportedly demanded specific songs to be played, leading to a verbal argument with other attendees.

While such arguments are unfortunately common at weddings, the dispute escalated rapidly. Witnesses claim that the suspects, fueled by rage, pulled out their vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, not to leave, but to use the car as a weapon.

Advertisement

100 Metres of Terror

As the victim was identified as a local guest at the wedding, who stood near the exit of the venue, the SUV accelerated toward him. The vehicle struck him head-on, but rather than stopping, the driver reportedly pressed the accelerator.

"It was calculated cruelty," said one bystander. "He was stuck under the bumper, and they just kept driving. People were screaming for them to stop, but the driver didn't brake until they were almost out of the village limits."

Advertisement

The victim was dragged for nearly 100 metres across the pavement before being removed from the vehicle. The suspects then sped away from the scene, leaving the man unconscious and bleeding.

Police Action

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he remains in critical condition with multiple fractures and severe bruises. Hardoi Police have officially registered an FIR against the identified suspects.

According to preliminary investigation, the vehicle was identified from local CCTV footage and guest testimony. Charges, including attempted murder and rash driving, have been filed.

Multiple police teams have been dispatched to apprehend the driver and the SUV's occupants, who are currently at large.

The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, highlighting a disturbing trend of "wedding violence" fueled by ego and intoxication.

Local authorities have assured a thorough investigation and justice to prevent further escalation between the families involved.