Haridwar Stampede: Mansa Devi Temple Trust Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia For Families Of Victims

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: In the latest development in the tragic stampede near the Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday morning, the Mansa Devi Temple Trust authorities have announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, and Rs 1,00,000 to each of the injured.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of Mansa Devi Mandir Trust made this announcement.

Speaking to ANI, Puri said, "6-7 people died, 1-2 are serious, and about 12-13 are injured... CM acknowledged the incident.. He announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured families. After this, I spoke with the CM and decided to pay Rs 5 lakh from the Mansa Devi Temple Trust. We will also pay Rs 1 lakh for the injured and Rs 5 lakh for the deceased from our side... The incident occurred when a person's foot slipped on a less steep part of the ladder."

At least six people were killed and several others injured in the incident that occurred during a heavy rush of devotees.

Uttarakhand Govt Announces Ex Gratia

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government announced the same ex gratia compensation for the victims. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry to probe the reason that led to the tragedy.

"The injured are being treated. Some have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Our priority is that they get good treatment and recover soon. A toll-free number has also been issued. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered and ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, also announced," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters.

The Chief Minister visited the Haridwar District Hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured and directed doctors to ensure they get the best medical care. He assured of all necessary arrangements and promised all possible support to the affected families.

UP Govt Announces Compensation For Families Of Deceased From UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of each deceased from the state.

In a post on X, UP CM Yogi Adityanath wrote, "The news of the tragic accident on the Shri Mansa Devi Temple road in Haridwar, resulting in the demise of devotees, is extremely painful and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families. Instructions have been given to officials to coordinate with the Uttarakhand government to ensure that the mortal remains of the residents of U.P. who lost their lives in the accident are transported to their home districts and handed over to their families. Each family of the deceased from Uttar Pradesh in this accident will be provided with financial assistance of ₹2 lakh by UP Govt."

AIIMS Rishikesh Director On The Stampede

Meanwhile, AIIMS Rishikesh Director Dr Meenu Singh said that four people are in critical condition after the stampede.

She said that out of the 10 patients currently admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, two are children.

"The incident took place around 9 am, and patients started coming in around 11 am. So far, 15 patients have been brought here, and 4-5 have been sent back because they sustained minor injuries. Out of the 10 patients admitted, two are children. Four are in a critical condition... Treatment of all the patients is underway," Dr Singh told ANI.

President Droupadi Murmu's Statement On The Stampede

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences at the loss of lives in the stampede.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "The news of the death of many devotees in the stampede accident on the way to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply painful."

"I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly," her post read.

PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also grieved the loss of lives in the incident. A post shared on X by the Prime Minister's Office, stated, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected."

What Led To The Stampede?