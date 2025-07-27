Haridwar: What Led To Mansa Devi Stampede? Temple Authorities Dismiss Reports Of 'Electrocution', Reveal Actual Reason

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: The Mansa Devi Mandir Trust President, Mahant Ravindra Puri, on Sunday dismissed reports that the stampede incident at the temple located in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand happened due to an electric shock near the stairs 100 metres below the temple road, and revealed the actual reason.

He said that the stampede was triggered as a result of someone slipping and falling inside the temple and not by a snapped electricity cable as rumoured.

"This is not an incident of electrocution, but there are no indications of such happening... We will assist the victim families... It happened as a huge crowd gathered here; the police were informed, barricades were put up, but still the crowd came up and someone slipped, due to which the entire incident took place." Puri told ANI.

President of Mansa Devi Mandir Trust, Mahant Ravindra Puri, said, "There are three ways up to the Mansa Devi temple - a ropeway, a vehicular way, and an ancient route direct from Har Ki Pauri... As a huge crowd gathered here, the police were informed, barricades were put up, but still the crowd came up and someone slipped, due to which the entire incident took place."

"When the temple authorities reached the spot along with the police, we carried all the injured to the district hospital where they are being treated... This is not an incident of electrocution, but there are no indications of such happening... We will assist the victim families," Puri said.

At least six people died in the stampede on the route leading to the Mansa Devi temple at around 9 am this morning. The State Disaster Management Centre reported that five people were seriously injured, and 23 others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the District Hospital in Haridwar and met with those injured.

"The injured are being treated. Some have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Our priority is that they get good treatment and recover soon. A toll-free number has also been issued. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered and ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured," Dhami said.

On the Chief Minister's instructions, the District Magistrate of Haridwar has been ordered to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Additionally, the CMO stated that a thorough review of crowd management and security arrangements is being conducted to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Dhami said, "An unfortunate incident has taken place in which six people have died and many others have been injured in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple due to a rumour... A magisterial inquiry has been ordered, the injured have been shifted to hospital and rescue operations are underway... Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty... All possible efforts are being made to help the injured."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Minister Ganesh Joshi said, “14 seriously injured people have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh and others are being treated at the district hospital, I have met them and they are fine... The government is providing full support to the victims... It would not be appropriate to draw any conclusion until a detailed investigation is done.”

Earlier, Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said "We found through photos and videos that someone spread the rumour that an electric wire had snapped. While looking at the injured or the dead, we did not get any such indication...We will investigate who spread the rumour."