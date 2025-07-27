Noida: 5-Year-Old Girl Being Taken To Hospital Killed After BMW Rams Into Father's Scooter, 2 Critically Injured

Noida: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was killed after a speeding BMW car rammed into her father's two-wheeler in Noida late Saturday night (July 27).

The incident occurred in Sector-30, Noida, when the child, Ayat, was being taken to the hospital for a medical checkup by her father and another person on a scooter.

According to reports, the child, a resident of Sector 45, Sadarpur Khajur Colony, was being taken to Child PGI after complaining of vomiting and diarrhea. They were returning from the hospital after treatment when the BMW crashed into their scooter, crushing the three of them. The child died at the spot, according to a police complaint filed by a relative at the Noida Sector 20 police station.

The other two people on the scooter, including the child's father, sustained severe injuries in the incident. The child's father, identified as Gul Mohammad, and his brother-in-law, Raja, were admitted to a hospital following the incident. Their condition is reported to be critical.

The complainant accused the BMW's occupants of negligence and reckless driving.

Noida Police have arrested two accused, identified as Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, in connection with the incident. Their BMW car, bearing the registration number HR51BZ6060, has been seized. The suspects are students, according to the police. The driver, Yash Sharma, son of Sanjay Sharma, is a resident of Sector-37, Noida, while the co-accused, Abhishek Rawat, son of Kuldeep Singh Rawat, resides in Sector-70, Noida. Both of them are 22 years old.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the crash. Police are also investigating whether the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The police have assured that stern action will be taken against the accused.

A day earlier, three people on a scooter sustained critical injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle in Badalpur, Greater Noida. They were rushed to a nearby hospital in the Dadri area, where two of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment, and the third is in a critical condition.