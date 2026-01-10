Harmful Milk-Boosting Injections Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized in Massive Police Raid In UP's Nandurbar

Nandurbar: In a major joint operation, the Nandurbar Local Crime Branch and City Police busted a gang involved in the illegal manufacturing of deadly injections used to increase milk production in animals. Police raided a house in the Gawliwada area of ​​the city and seized a stock of illicit chemicals worth approximately Rs 20.20 lakh.

According to the police, these injections were being prepared using banned and poisonous chemicals to increase milk production in cows and buffaloes. This milk is extremely harmful and potentially fatal, not only for the animals but also for human health.

The investigation revealed that the gang was manufacturing a mixture using poisonous and prohibited chemicals designed to force cows and buffalo to produce higher quantities of milk. In many such cases, the primary component is oxytocin, a hormone regulated under Schedule H of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

While oxytocin has medical uses in humans and animals, its secret use in the dairy industry, often referred to as "letting down" the milk, is widely condemned. Overuse of this chemical leads to severe health complications for animals, including reproductive failure and a shortened lifespan.

A Critical Threat to Public Health

Authorities have raised concerns about the health risks caused to the public. Drinking milk from animals that are given these injections can be extremely dangerous if consumed over a long period.

For humans, continuous consumption of this chemical-based milk can lead to hormonal imbalances, premature puberty in children, and other health issues. For animals, the injections cause painful contractions, causing immense physical distress to the cattle.

Ongoing Investigation