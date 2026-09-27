Haryana: 3-Year-Old Girl Falls into Borewell in Faridabad's Seehi Village; Rescue Ops Underway

Faridabad, Haryana: A three-year-old girl fell into an open borewell while playing in Seehi village of Faridabad, prompting an immediate rescue operation, police said on Sunday.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a local police team rushed to the scene, and swift relief and rescue operations were initiated to safely retrieve the child. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also reached the site.

Distressed by the incident, the mother of the toddler recounted the harrowing moments leading up to the accident.

Speaking to ANI, the mother said, "She was going to the shop. I have no idea how deep this borewell is. Everyone arrived at the spot. I have four daughters. She used to go out to play like this before. People are saying she will be brought out safely."

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