Haryana: Cement-Laden Truck Sinks into Road in Gurugram Sector 9 Amid Heavy Rain, Waterlogging

Gurugram: A cement-laden truck sank into the road in Gurugram's Sector 9 following continuous rainfall and waterlogging in the city, highlighting the impact of heavy showers on roads and traffic movement. The incident comes as several parts of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion following heavy rainfall.

In another striking scene, the Rajiv Chowk Subway was inundated with rainwater, with children seen bathing in the flooded underpass. Several areas in Gurugram witnessed traffic snarls on Tuesday morning after heavy rainfall, with Narsinghpur among the areas reporting severe congestion. Vehicles moved at a slow pace as water accumulated at several locations.

The rainfall also worsened the condition of roads that had already been affected by previous showers. In view of the heavy rainfall and the possibility of further waterlogging and traffic congestion, the Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advised corporate offices, government and private schools, and other institutions to guide their employees and staff to work from home on Tuesday.

The administration said the advisory was aimed at reducing traffic congestion and allowing civic agencies to carry out repair and maintenance work on roads and drains smoothly. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner also urged residents to cooperate with the advisory and plan their travel accordingly.

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Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the BJP-led Haryana government and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over the waterlogging and traffic situation in Gurugram. In a post on X, Surjewala said, “Gurgaon infra has 'collapsed'! Waterlogged & Jammed Roads! Advisory is to 'work from home'! Nayab Saini & BJP Govt's Delivery.”

He further alleged, “School buses stranded, roads & streets flooded, people getting electrocuted, govt & administration missing, chaos prevails, fend for urself, and ₹1,400 cr spent, zero result! Calling it 'Millennium City Gurugram!'” The Congress leader also shared the DDMA advisory issued following the heavy rainfall on August 24.

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Heavy rain also lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, leading to severe waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover loop and affecting traffic movement in several parts of the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rain at many places across Delhi, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely over the national capital.