Published 15:56 IST, October 20th 2024
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Orders 'Samadhan Shivirs' to Address Public Concerns from October 22
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday directed the concerned officials to hold "Samadhan Shivirs" in the municipal bodies starting October 22.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Orders 'Samadhan Shivirs' to Address Public Concerns from October 22 | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
15:56 IST, October 20th 2024