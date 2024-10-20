sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Orders 'Samadhan Shivirs' to Address Public Concerns from October 22

Published 15:56 IST, October 20th 2024

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Orders 'Samadhan Shivirs' to Address Public Concerns from October 22

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday directed the concerned officials to hold "Samadhan Shivirs" in the municipal bodies starting October 22.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Orders 'Samadhan Shivirs' to Address Public Concerns from October 22
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Orders 'Samadhan Shivirs' to Address Public Concerns from October 22 | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:56 IST, October 20th 2024