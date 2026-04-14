Haryana firefighters protest in Ambala, demand 'martyr' status for colleagues who lost their lives

The firefighters in Haryana on Tuesday have gone on a strike to press for a 20-point charter of demands, including the granting of 'martyr' status to the personnel who lost their lives in the Faridabad steel factory fire incident.



Consequently, they have alleged that fire services in the state have been left entirely to the mercy of fate. The firefighters have stated that if the government does not take heed by April 17, their strike could well become indefinite.



The strike comes at a time when the farmers' crops ripen and are ready to harvest, a prime time for a fire incident to occur.



The statewide strike by the Fire Department at such a critical juncture serves as a grave warning for the farming community.

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Earlier, two firefighters lost their lives during a blaze at a steel factory in February; in response to this tragedy, fire department personnel across the entire state have gone on strike.



The employees are demanding that the personnel who perished during the incident be accorded 'martyr' status and that their families receive financial compensation of Rs 1 crore, along with a government job.

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Furthermore, they are demanding the formulation of a comprehensive policy to ensure adequate assistance in the future for any personnel who suffer physical injury or lose their lives while on duty.



During the course of this strike, three rounds of negotiations were held with government representatives. However, all three rounds proved unsuccessful, and the strike has now been extended until April 17. If the government fails to accede to their demands, the strike could escalate into an indefinite protest.



Meanwhile, a fire incident occurred on a scrap-laden truck in Karnal on Monday, prompting fire tenders to rush to the spot and bring the blaze under control.



According to officials, the vehicle was travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh when it suddenly caught fire, resulting in damage to the cargo. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.



The Station House Officer (SHO) of Karnal Highway Police, Darshan Singh, said that an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.