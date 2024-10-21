sb.scorecardresearch
  Haryana Govt Allocates Portfolios, CM Nayab Singh Saini To Keep Home, Finance

Published 04:43 IST, October 21st 2024

Haryana Govt Allocates Portfolios, CM Nayab Singh Saini To Keep Home, Finance

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will keep the Home and Finance department as portfolios in the newly formed government has been allocated.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nayab Singh Saini
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time during the swearing-in ceremony | File photo | Image: PTI
  • 2 min read
00:58 IST, October 21st 2024