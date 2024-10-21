Published 04:43 IST, October 21st 2024
Haryana Govt Allocates Portfolios, CM Nayab Singh Saini To Keep Home, Finance
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will keep the Home and Finance department as portfolios in the newly formed government has been allocated.
India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time during the swearing-in ceremony | File photo | Image: PTI
