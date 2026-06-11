Haryana Guest Teacher Suspended Days After Participating in Cockroach Janta Party Delhi Protest: Reports

Rohtak, Haryana: The Haryana Education Department has suspended a guest teacher from a government school in Rohtak district just days after she joined the June 6 protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, as per reports.

Sulekha Dalal, who teaches at a government school in Rohtak, was reportedly placed under suspension effective June 8, according to an order issued by the District Elementary Education Officer on June 10. The order does not cite a specific reason for the action but directs Dalal not to leave her headquarters without prior permission from authorities, reports said.

The protest marked one of CJP's first major offline mobilisations, with participants highlighting frustrations among students and youth over the education system's challenges, limited opportunities, and calls for systemic reforms.

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Local education officials have not publicly linked the suspension directly to the protest, but the timing has raised eyebrows among many. Dalal has not issued a detailed public statement on the suspension as of now.

