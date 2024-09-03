sb.scorecardresearch
  • 8 Killed, 10 Injured After Truck Hits Stationary Vehicle in Haryana's Jind

Published 12:02 IST, September 3rd 2024

8 Killed, 10 Injured After Truck Hits Stationary Vehicle in Haryana's Jind

A relative of an injured person, who reached Narwana Civil Hospital after the accident, said the truck hit the vehicle from behind.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Haryana Jind Accident
Wreckage of the pick-up vehicle that was hit by a truck at Narwana, in Jind, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. | Image: PTI
