8 Killed, 10 Injured After Truck Hits Stationary Vehicle in Haryana's Jind
A relative of an injured person, who reached Narwana Civil Hospital after the accident, said the truck hit the vehicle from behind.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Wreckage of the pick-up vehicle that was hit by a truck at Narwana, in Jind, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. | Image: PTI
12:02 IST, September 3rd 2024