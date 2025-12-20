156 Arrests, 60 FIRs In Raids Over 900 Locations In Haryana Under Operation Hotspot Domination

Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at over 900 locations as part of the ongoing statewide campaign against crime and criminals, 'Operation Hotspot Domination'.

During the operation, police arrested 156 accused, registered 60 new FIRs, apprehended 44 absconding and violent criminals, and arrested eight accused under the Arms Act.

According to Haryana Police, in Dadri, police seized 3 kilograms of silver, 22 grams of gold and jewellery worth approximately ₹8 lakh. A car and mobile phones were also seized from the accused. In Nuh, the police recovered ₹1.50 lakh in cash and a motorcycle. Across the state, police seized Rs 10,12,400 cash in various cases. Additionally, the police also confiscated ₹90,000 during anti-gambling operations.

In Gurugram, Haryana Police arrested 17 absconders alone. During its search operation at 55 hotspots, police seized seven motorcycles and one scooter. In Faridabad and Sonipat, four violent criminals were apprehended from these districts, respectively.

Moreover, as part of anti-narcotics operations, Haryana police recovered 3.5 kg of cannabis from Faridabad. In Ambala, police seized four mobile phones, a silver chain, a ring, anklets, and a motorcycle, while in Sonipat, a bus and a motorcycle were confiscated. Overall, 11 motorcycles, one bus, one scooter, and one car were seized across the state for their use in criminal activities.

Taking strict action against illegal liquor and narcotics, police recovered 3.87 kg of cannabis, 163 grams of heroin, 22 grams of charas, 52 bottles of foreign liquor, 399 bottles of country liquor, and 50 litres of illicit liquor.

Based on technical analysis and intelligence inputs, the Safidon City Police arrested an absconding accused who had earlier obtained bail in a murder case under Section 302. In Panipat, teams from the Industrial Sector-29 and Israna police stations, acting on intelligence, conducted raids and caught three accused red-handed with 32 bottles of illegal liquor and cash.