Rs 10 Crore Cocaine Recovered As J&K Police Launch Crackdown On Drug Peddlers

Ganderbal: In a decisive and proactive action against organised drug trafficking, J&K Police at Ganderbal has launched a focused targeting the procurement and sale of high-value narcotic substances such as Cocaine and Heroin, striking a major blow to the drug networks operating in the region, according to a release.

During a series of checking operations conducted on December 8, Ganderbal Police apprehended one drug peddler, Mohd Irfan Bhat.

Accordingly, an FIR under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at the Ganderbal Police Station, and further investigation was initiated, police said.

Considering the gravity of the offence and the accused's contacts, a special investigation team was constituted by SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal under the supervision of Addl. SP Ganderbal Shri Owaise Loun, with a mandate to trace backward and forward linkages of suppliers involved in trafficking similar high-value narcotics. Investigating Officer of the case SI Gulzar Hussain, has put in strenuous and sustained efforts to unearth the nexus of drugs.

Pursuant to Court-obtained search warrants, coordinated searches were conducted at multiple locations, including Sumbal, Shadipora, Zakura, and other suspected places of drug concealment.

As a significant outcome of sustained investigation, the police team identified and detained one more notorious drug peddler, namely Maqsood Hussain Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Gooripora, Sanat Nagar.

During searches conducted at his rented accommodation in Gooripora, Sanat Nagar on 16/17-12-2025, Police recovered two packets of Cocaine-like substance weighing approximately one kilogram, valuing more than Rs.10 crore in the international illicit drug market. Moreover, one vehicle, cell phones and other electronic gadgets were also seized, the police said.