Haryana Student Arrested For Allegedly Providing Information To Pakistani Army, ISI

Kaithal: A man from Mastgarh Cheeka village in Haryana's Kaithal district has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with the Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

The accused has been identified as Devendra, son of Narwal Singh. His arrest was made following an intelligence tip-off, according to Kaithal DSP Veerbhan.

“Based on credible inputs, our special detective staff apprehended Devendra from Mastgarh Cheeka village,” DSP Veerbhan said.

Following his arrest, Devendra was interrogated by police officials. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to being in contact with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and admitted to sharing classified information related to the ongoing tensions, including details about Operation Sindoor, with Pakistani authorities.

Police have seized electronic devices from his possession and are currently analyzing them at the Cyber Police Station to uncover the full extent of the information shared.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation. Legal action will be taken based on the evidence that emerges,” DSP Veerbhan added.