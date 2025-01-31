Published 16:22 IST, January 31st 2025
Haryana vs Delhi: CM Nayab Singh Saini Shows Stark Difference In Yamuna Water At Wazirabad Ghat
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini compared the Yamuna river water flowing in Haryana and Delhi as he showed a stark difference in the quality.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini compares Yamuna river water at Wazirabad Ghat in Delhi | Image: ANI
New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday compared the water of Yamuna river flowing in Haryana and Delhi, displaying a stark difference in the quality of water.
Showing a sample of Yamuna river water flowing in Delhi, Saini said, “Look at Kejriwal's Delhi Yamuna water and look at the water which is flowing from Haryana" adding he drank that water too.
So much difference between the water flowing in Haryana and Delhi.
