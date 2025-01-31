sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gandhis' Supra-Elitist Attack | Budget 2025 | Saif Attack Case | Virat Kohli | Trump's Tariff Threat | Kash Patel |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Haryana vs Delhi: CM Nayab Singh Saini Shows Stark Difference In Yamuna Water At Wazirabad Ghat

Published 16:22 IST, January 31st 2025

Haryana vs Delhi: CM Nayab Singh Saini Shows Stark Difference In Yamuna Water At Wazirabad Ghat

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini compared the Yamuna river water flowing in Haryana and Delhi as he showed a stark difference in the quality.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini compares Yamuna river water at Wazirabad Ghat in Delhi | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday compared the water of Yamuna river flowing in Haryana and Delhi, displaying a stark difference in the quality of water.

Showing a sample of Yamuna river water flowing in Delhi, Saini said, “Look at Kejriwal's Delhi Yamuna water and look at the water which is flowing from Haryana" adding he drank that water too. 

So much difference between the water flowing in Haryana and Delhi.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:22 IST, January 31st 2025