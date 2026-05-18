Haryana’s Big New Transport Rule Could Completely Change Your Next Cab Ride in NCR

In a major push towards cleaner transport and better air quality, the Haryana government has approved new rules that will stop cab aggregators and delivery companies from adding petrol or diesel vehicles to their fleets in NCR areas from January 1, 2026.

The decision was cleared during a Haryana Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday. The new rules fall under the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, and are aligned with directions issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Only Clean Fuel Vehicles to Be Added

Under the new policy, companies such as app-based taxi services, delivery operators and e-commerce platforms operating in Haryana’s NCR districts will only be allowed to induct vehicles running on cleaner fuels. This includes:

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

CNG vehicles

Battery-operated vehicles

Other approved clean fuel vehicles

The rules also state that only CNG or electric auto-rickshaws can now be added to existing fleets in the NCR region. The move is aimed at reducing vehicular pollution, one of the biggest contributors to poor air quality across Delhi-NCR.

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Big Changes for Cab Aggregators

The Haryana government has also introduced a broader regulatory framework for app-based transport and delivery platforms. Under the revised rules, aggregators will now need mandatory licences to operate. The government has also laid down strict conditions related to:

Passenger safety

Driver onboarding

Vehicle verification

Cybersecurity compliance

Fare regulation

Complaint handling systems

Driver training programmes

Companies will also have to maintain digital records of drivers and vehicles using the VAHAN and SARATHI government portals.

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Mandatory Insurance and Safety Features

The new framework makes several safety measures compulsory.

Cab aggregators and delivery service providers will now have to provide:

Minimum Rs 5 lakh insurance cover for passengers

Rs 5 lakh health insurance for drivers

Rs 10 lakh term insurance for onboarded drivers

Vehicles will also need to be equipped with:

GPS tracking devices

Panic buttons

First-aid kits

Fire extinguishers

In addition, companies must set up 24x7 control rooms and customer support centres to handle emergencies and complaints.

Haryana Eyes Bigger EV Push

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij said the state government has proposed 100 per cent tax exemption on electric vehicles, similar to policies already seen in Delhi and Chandigarh.

At present, Haryana offers a 20 per cent concession on EV registration fees.

Vij also announced that the government plans to purchase 500 electric buses as part of its larger clean mobility strategy.