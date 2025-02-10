‘Uncle Soros, Sam Issued Fatwa Against Ram Temple Visit?’ Anurag Thakur Taunts Congress

New Delhi: BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday questioned Congress leaders for not taking a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh and wondered if they have been directed not to do so by "Uncle Soros and Uncle Sam".

Participating in a debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, the Hamirpur MP said even former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru took a dip in the Sangam but today's generation of the Congress is avoiding it.

"We all know that Maha Kumbh has been going on, I also got an opportunity to take a dip. I cannot explain the supernatural joy I experienced. Even Nehru had taken a dip in the Kumbh but today's generation is not ready to go.

"If they had gone, they also would have got an opportunity... maybe Uncle Soros and Sam would have issued a fatwa that no one will go to Ram Temple or take a holy dip in Kumbh," Thakur said.

The mega-religious event, organised every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days.