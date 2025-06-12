‘Can’t Control Social Media’: India Snubs Yunus’ Request to Curb Hasina’s Online Speeches

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said that his interim government has always wanted strong ties with India, but "something always went wrong."



Speaking at an event in London hosted by Chatham House think tank director Bronwen Maddox, Yunus addressed several issues, including the future of democracy in Bangladesh, the upcoming "July Charter," and the country's relationship with India.



During the conversation, Yunus said the government had sent an informal diplomatic note to India, seeking the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “This will continue… we want the whole process to be very legal, very proper… We want to build the best relationship with India. It’s our neighbour, we don’t want to have any kind of basic problem with them,” he said.



However, Yunus pointed out that relations with India often get disturbed because of misinformation. “But somehow things go wrong every time because of all the fake news coming from the Indian press... and many people say it has connections with policymakers on the top," he said.



He blamed these reports for creating anger in Bangladesh. “So, this is what makes Bangladesh very jittery, very, very angry. We try to get over this anger but a whole barrage of things keeps happening in cyberspace. We can't just get away from that... suddenly they say something, do something, anger comes back,” Yunus said.



He added that the big challenge is to ensure peace. “This is our big task, to make sure we can have at least a peaceful life to go on with our life. To create the life we are dreaming of.”



Answering a question from the audience about India’s role in the current political crisis and Hasina’s presence in the country, Yunus said, “All the anger (against Hasina) has now transferred to India because she went there.”



He also shared details of his talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “When I had a chance to talk to Prime Minister Modi, I simply said: you want to host her, I cannot force you to abandon that policy. But please help us in making sure she doesn't speak to Bangladeshi people the way she is doing (online). She announces on such and such date, such and such hour, she will speak and the whole (of) Bangladesh gets very angry,” Yunus said.



He said Modi told him that Hasina’s social media activity could not be controlled. Yunus responded, “It’s (an) explosive situation, you can’t just walk away by saying it’s the social media.”



Tensions between India and Bangladesh have increased since Hasina was removed from power.



Yunus, who became the head of Bangladesh’s interim government in August last year, confirmed that national elections will be held by mid-2026.



When asked if he would be part of the elected government, the 84-year-old Nobel Laureate said, “No way, no way. I think no one of our cabinet members (Council of Advisers) would like to do that."



ALSO READ: Bangladesh Elections To Be Held in April 2026: Yunus