Hassan Horror: Disturbing New CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Truck Collides With Ganesha Visarjan Procession, Crushes Devotees
Another disturbing video has surfaced from the Hassan Ganesh procession tragedy, showing a truck crushing a two-wheeler before ploughing into a crowd.
Hassan: Another disturbing video has surfaced from the tragic accident during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Hassan district.
The video shows a speeding truck first crushing a two-wheeler and then ramming into a large crowd of devotees taking part in the procession.
Death Toll Rises to 9
According to the officials, nine people have died, and 22 others are injured, with some in critical condition. The injured are being treated at HIMS Hospital in Hassan and other private hospitals nearby.
The driver of the truck, identified as Bhuvanesh, was also injured and is currently in police custody. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to find out how the accident happened.
Ganesh Festival Turns Tragic in Hassan
The accident took place around 8:45 PM on Friday in Mosale Hosahalli village near Holenarasipura, during the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Thousands of people were gathered for the idol immersion when the truck suddenly lost control and drove into the crowd. Eyewitnesses said the truck hit a road divider before crashing into the devotees.
Among the deceased are young boys, college students, and local villagers. Many of the victims were students from the Government Engineering College in Mosale Hosahalli. A total of five students were among those who lost their lives.
Here are the names of the deceased:
- Praveen Kumar, engineering student, Ballari
- Rajesh (17), Holenarasipura taluk
- Eshwar (17), Holenarasipura taluk
- Gokul (17), Holenarasipura taluk
- Kumar (25), Holenarasipura taluk
- Praveen (25), Holenarasipura taluk
- Mithun (23), Chitradurga district
- Suresh, engineering student, Chikkamagaluru district
- Prabhakar (55), Hassan taluk
Government Announces Compensation
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also assured that the government will cover the full medical expenses of those who are injured.
Other leaders, including Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, also expressed their condolences. They called the accident “deeply tragic” and assured full support to the families affected by this unfortunate event.
The people of Mosale Hosahalli, who have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for the past 25 years, are still in shock. What was meant to be a night of joy and celebration turned into a heartbreaking tragedy. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to find out how such a terrible accident occurred during a major public event.
