Hassan Horror: Disturbing New CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Truck Collides With Ganesha Visarjan Procession, Crushes Devotees

Hassan: Another disturbing video has surfaced from the tragic accident during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Hassan district.

The video shows a speeding truck first crushing a two-wheeler and then ramming into a large crowd of devotees taking part in the procession.

Death Toll Rises to 9

According to the officials, nine people have died, and 22 others are injured, with some in critical condition. The injured are being treated at HIMS Hospital in Hassan and other private hospitals nearby.

The driver of the truck, identified as Bhuvanesh, was also injured and is currently in police custody. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to find out how the accident happened.

Ganesh Festival Turns Tragic in Hassan

The accident took place around 8:45 PM on Friday in Mosale Hosahalli village near Holenarasipura, during the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Thousands of people were gathered for the idol immersion when the truck suddenly lost control and drove into the crowd. Eyewitnesses said the truck hit a road divider before crashing into the devotees.

Among the deceased are young boys, college students, and local villagers. Many of the victims were students from the Government Engineering College in Mosale Hosahalli. A total of five students were among those who lost their lives.

Here are the names of the deceased:

Praveen Kumar, engineering student, Ballari

Rajesh (17), Holenarasipura taluk

Eshwar (17), Holenarasipura taluk

Gokul (17), Holenarasipura taluk

Kumar (25), Holenarasipura taluk

Praveen (25), Holenarasipura taluk

Mithun (23), Chitradurga district

Suresh, engineering student, Chikkamagaluru district

Prabhakar (55), Hassan taluk

Government Announces Compensation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also assured that the government will cover the full medical expenses of those who are injured.

Other leaders, including Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, also expressed their condolences. They called the accident “deeply tragic” and assured full support to the families affected by this unfortunate event.