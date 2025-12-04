'Hated Beautiful Girls': 'Psycho' Serial Killer Drowns Niece In Bathtub; Killed 3 Kids Earlier

Panipat: A shocking case of serial killing has been uncovered in Haryana, where a 32-year-old woman killed four children, all belonging to her family, since 2021. Her latest victim was her six-year-old niece named Vidhi. The accused appears to be a psychopath who had a beauty complex and targeted girls who she deemed were prettier than herself.

The incident came to light after Vidhi went missing after a marriage function. Her family members started searching for her and at last found her lying dead in a bathtub.

‘Psycho’ Killer

Panipat's Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Singh said they reached the spot where Vidhi had died after receiving information about the drowning of a child. "Upon initial investigation, it was found that when she was recovered, the room was locked from the outside," he added. He revealed that police suspected the incident to be a case of murder just by looking at the crime scene, therefore, they launched an investigation.

Following investigation, police arrested the deceased's aunt named Poonam and subjected her to interrogation. The accused woman is from Sewah village. Police called her a “psycho killer".

Serial Killings

Poonam has been identified as a serial killer, who committed three more murders in the past. Police said, “She has murdered three other children. In 2023, in Sonipat, she drowned two children in a water tank. However, no FIR was filed against her…Similarly, in Sewah village, in August, she drowned another girl in a similar manner…Those who have questioned her so far have said that she is a psycho killer... She even killed her own son... She had committed four murders.”

All of the victims were her family members. Shockingly, Poonam even killed her four-year-old son.

‘Hated Beautiful Girls’

During police interrogation, Poonam told police that she “hated beautiful girls”. “Jo sundar bachchiyan hain unse inko nafrat si hai,” police said, adding, “She used to target beautiful girls. She committed murder of her family members whenever she got a chance.” Police said, “Don't know why she hated beautiful girls.”