Karnataka Women Now Entitled To One Paid Menstrual Leave A Month: Can It Be Clubbed With Other Leaves?

Bengaluru: In a progressive step towards empowering women, the Karnataka government has now mandated one day of paid menstrual leave every month to women aged 18-52 working in the government sector. The state government had recently approved the new leave policy, which would allow a total of 12 days of menstrual leave annually.

According to the government directive, the move aims at enhancing the well-being of female employees at the workplace. The leave policy would be applicable to all permanent, contractual and outsourced women employees across the state, it said.

The report further mentioned that the menstrual leaves can be availed of by eligible women employees without submitting any medical certificate. These leaves should be recorded separately in office attendance or leave registers. However, the government has mandated that menstrual leaves cannot be combined with any other type of leave.

This gender-inclusive step comes weeks after the state Cabinet approved the Menstrual Leave Policy 2025 on October 9. This allowed women employees in the private sector, one day of paid menstrual leave every month. With the extension of this leave policy for government employees as well, Karnataka will now be among a few states to introduce menstrual leave entitlement across the state.

Who Are Still Left Out

The Karnataka government's menstrual leave policy may seem to be a progressive step towards gender equality, which can cover around 3.5-4 lakh women in the formal sector. However, experts have pointed out that it still excludes a large section of women working in the unorganised sector like those employed as domestic workers, labourers and even gig workers.

Which Countries Offer Menstrual Leave

The concept of menstrual leave has been in discussion since the 20th century. According to some reports, the Soviet Union started the leave policy in 1922 but later rolled it back. Several nations like Japan, South Korea, Spain and Indonesia are known to offer menstrual leave.

Which Indian States Offer Menstrual Leave

While Karnataka's recent menstrual leave policy has been hitting headlines, Bihar was the first state to implement menstrual leave policy in 1992. The state had granted women employees working in the government sector two days of leave every month. Odisha is also one of the few states that has introduced one-day menstrual leave for its women employees.

Kerala has gone a step further and has extended menstrual leave policy beyond workplaces. According to some reports, the state offers menstrual leave to female students enrolled in higher education institutions and Industrial Training Institutes.