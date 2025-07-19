'Have I Taught Him Hindi?': Nishikant Dubey Reacts To Raj Thackeray's 'Dubo-Dubo Ke Maarenge' Remark

In the latest exchange of words between BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) chief Raj Thackeray over the three-language policy in Maharashtra, the BJP leader has responded to the MNS leader's "dubo-dubo ke maarenge" remark, saying, "Have I taught him Hindi?"

Nishikant Dubey Vs Raj Thackeray

The war of words between Dubey and Thackeray started when Dubey said "tumko patak patak ke marenge (we will thrash you left, right and centre), in response to the MNS chief's call to target Hindi speakers.

Reacting to Dubey's comment, Thackeray said, "A BJP MP said, 'Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge'...You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge (We will thrash you and drown you in the sea in Mumbai)."

The MNS chief also said that he will not compromise on matters related to the Marathi language and the people of Maharashtra.

"I will not make any compromises over Marathi and the people of Maharashtra. Those who live in Maharashtra, to them I would like to say 'learn Marathi as soon as possible, wherever you go, speak Marathi'. In Karnataka, they fight for their language. Even a rickshaw puller knows that the Government is standing behind him over language. Similarly, you be like a pillar and speak in Marathi only. This is what I have come to request all of you," Thackeray said while addressing a public gathering in Mumbai.

Taking a dig at the Maharashtra leadership over the language policy, Thackeray said, "Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that they would make Hindi language compulsory (in schools)... Maharashtra CM is fighting for Hindi. Marathi should be made mandatory in all schools. But instead, you are speaking about making Hindi mandatory."

Hitting back at Thackeray's "dubo dubo ke marenge" remarks, Nishikant Dubey, in a post on X, said "Have I taught him Hindi?"

Nishikant Dubey's Justification

Earlier, Dubey condemned incidents of violence against Hindi speakers in Maharashtra after the Maharashtra government's move on the three-language policy, which was later withdrawn.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am saying this again, I stand by my statements. This nation is diverse, and all its people have a strong affection for their region...If Maharashtra is a part of this country, then anyone can be settled anywhere in this country...But they beat up those who are Hindi language speakers...Even today, only 31-32% Marathi speakers live in Mumbai...I accept that Maharashtra has a huge contribution to the economy, I have huge respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

Justifying his "patak, patak ke maarenge" remarks, he said, "I am proud that my mother tongue is Hindi. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are not big laat sahabs. I am an MP, I do not take law in my hands. Whenever they go out, whichever state they go to, the people of that place will beat them..." he said.

"If you beat up the poor, they will react one day. It is not only Hindi speakers. They protested against Gujaratis in 1956, then against South Indians, and now they are doing it against Hindi speakers. Their history is such that everyone is angry at them....Unka security vapis leljiye, agar ghar se bahar nikal jaye to main samajh jaun bahut bade sher hai (Take away their security, they will not leave their residence)," he added.

Three-Language Policy in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government revoked the government resolutions (GRs) on the three-language policy, introducing Hindi as the third language in primary schools. The government has decided to set up a committee to take a relook into the three-language policy.