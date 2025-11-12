Have To Be Careful About Terrorism Rearing Its Head Again: Piyush Goyal After Delhi Red Fort Blast

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday urged citizens to remain conscious about the safety of their environments in the wake of the Delhi blast and said last-ditch efforts by terrorists to show their relevance should be firmly defeated.

Eight people were killed in the car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday.

"This tragic bomb blast at Red Fort shows us that we all have to be very conscious about the safety and security of our environments; we've got to be very careful about terrorism rearing its head again. And there are these last-ditch efforts that these terrorists do to try and show their relevance," he said.

"We as citizens, as 140 crore Indians, are duty-bound to give a very responsible yet firm answer to such characters... If one sees the contribution of all the doctors, the medical profession to ameliorate some of these problems, you really are playing a very important role. Even yesterday, it was the doctors who gave immediate emergency care at the LNJP Hospital, where the injured were shifted," the Union Minister said.

"This kind of first responder, critical care service that you give is something that really the nation and all of us are proud of," he added.Delhi Police on Tuesday traced the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car, in which the blast near the Lal Quila metro station took place on Monday evening.During the investigation, it was discovered that the car had departed from Faridabad for the Red Fort 11 hours prior and had passed through several locations during the journey.

The probe into the Delhi blast has been handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday has directed the agency to submit its investigation report at the earliest as well as instructed the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to analyse and match the samples collected from the blast site and provide a comprehensive report on the explosion without delay, sources said.

In the meeting, the Home Minister formally handed over the investigation of the case to NIA from Delhi Police, directing the anti-terror agency to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and submit a detailed report at the earliest.He also instructed the FSL to closely examine and match the samples collected from the blast site, including material evidence and remains recovered from the charred vehicle.The Home Minister emphasised the need for a swift and coordinated investigation to determine the nature of the explosives used and identify those behind the attack.

"Chairing a high-level security review meeting a day after the Delhi car blast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah decided to hand over the investigation of the incident to the NIA. The NIA was instructed to investigate and submit a report at the earliest. He also instructed the Forensic Science Laboratory to match and investigate the sample specimens collected from the blast spot and come up with the details of the blast at the earliest. It was also instructed to match the samples collected from the bodies in the car that exploded," a source said.

The Union Minister also directed security agencies to "hunt down each and every culprit" involved in the incident, saying those responsible "will face the full wrath of our agencies."

The meeting at the Home Minister's residence was attended by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also joined the meeting virtually.Shah asked officials to leave no angle unexplored as investigators piece together how the blast occurred and who was behind it.