Chennai: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, saying that the parties "have to defeat the bill together" in the national interest and to protect the Constitution.

Gandhi informed that senior leaders of the INDIA bloc would meet Stalin in Chennai to urge the party to oppose delimitation, warning that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats could "finish democracy in India". In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, “Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation constitutional amendment bills.”

The Congress leader also alleged that the move would provide the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with an opportunity to redraw the country's electoral map to suit their political interests. "An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage. Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," he added.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's post on X, Stalin thanked him for acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states, asserting that his party "would not compromise on this" path. He added that the DMK had always prioritised the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people while taking decisions.

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"My sincere thanks to Brother Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States. We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path, and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday amid discussions within the INDIA bloc over the Centre's proposed delimitation and women's reservation bills. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him.

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