Hay Found in Wing Delays Air India Flight to Bangkok by Over 5 Hours, Airline Issues Statement

Mumbai: Air India has issued a statement explaining the reason behind the delay in the take off of the Bangkok-bound Air India Flight AI 2354, on June 25. The flight was delayed for more than 5 hours after hay was discovered lodged beneath the left wing of the aircraft, the airline confirmed in a statement.

Immediate Action

Reportedly, Flight AI 2354, operated by an Airbus A320Neo, was scheduled to depart Mumbai at 7:45 AM but took off only around 1:00 PM. The airline's immediate action in the matter resulted in the quick removal of the hay, stated the airline. The aircraft was subsequently deemed fit for operation. However, the source of the hay remains unknown.

Air India also noted that due to the delay, the original crew exceeded their regulatory duty time limits and had to be replaced. Passengers were disembarked and provided with refreshments while awaiting a new crew. The total number of passengers or crew on board has not been revealed by the airline.

Investigation Into The Incident

The airline has directed its ground service provider at Mumbai airport to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. It has also reported the matter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation safety regulator.

