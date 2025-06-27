Massive Fire Engulfs Paint Factory In Delhi's Bawana, Rescue Operations Underway

Updated 27 June 2025 at 10:33 IST
New Delhi: A huge fire broke out at a paint factory in the Bawana Industrial Area of northwest Delhi in the early hours of 27 June. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) have rushed 25 fire tenders to the scene to douse the fire, with no injuries reported so far as per the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). The fire services have subdued the flames, but the work to completely control and extinguish is still ongoing. Reportedly, the fire has not spread to nearby factories.
The DFS has called for more assistance from nearby districts like Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.
According to an official from the DFS, the fire department received the information about the fire in a paint company in Sector-2 of Bawana around 5:30 AM. Initially, two fire brigades were raised to the scene, but due to the intensity of the flames, more teams were dispatched.
“We received information of a fire in a paint company in Sector-2, D-93 at around 5:30 am. Taking immediate action, two fire brigades were sent. Seeing the intensity of the fire, more fire brigades were sent. We have called in more teams from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. Private firefighters were also called in. CFO Ghaziabad is also here. 25 fire brigades are already here, and more have been called in... The fire has not spread to other factories,” said Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 27 June 2025 at 10:26 IST