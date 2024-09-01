sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • HC Orders Nanded Man to Pay Rs 2 Lakh to Uddhav Thackeray for Frivolous Plea

Published 14:13 IST, September 1st 2024

HC Orders Nanded Man to Pay Rs 2 Lakh to Uddhav Thackeray for Frivolous Plea

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has imposed fine of Rs 2 lakh on Nanded resident for filing a frivolous plea against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has imposed fine of Rs 2 lakh on Nanded resident for filing a frivolous plea against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief
The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has imposed fine of Rs 2 lakh on Nanded resident for filing a frivolous plea against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:13 IST, September 1st 2024