Published 14:13 IST, September 1st 2024
HC Orders Nanded Man to Pay Rs 2 Lakh to Uddhav Thackeray for Frivolous Plea
The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has imposed fine of Rs 2 lakh on Nanded resident for filing a frivolous plea against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has imposed fine of Rs 2 lakh on Nanded resident for filing a frivolous plea against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:13 IST, September 1st 2024