  • HC Refuses to Interfere With Order Directing SpiceJet to Ground Three Aircraft Engines

Published 14:29 IST, September 11th 2024

HC Refuses to Interfere With Order Directing SpiceJet to Ground Three Aircraft Engines

The Delhi High Court refused to interfere with an order directing low-cost airline SpiceJet to ground three aircraft engines for defaulting on payment

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SpiceJet to Launch New Delhi-Jorhat Daily Flight Under UDAN Scheme Starting October
The Delhi High Court refused to interfere with an order directing low-cost airline SpiceJet to ground three aircraft engines for defaulting on payment | Image: PTI
  • 3 min read
