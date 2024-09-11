Published 14:29 IST, September 11th 2024
HC Refuses to Interfere With Order Directing SpiceJet to Ground Three Aircraft Engines
The Delhi High Court refused to interfere with an order directing low-cost airline SpiceJet to ground three aircraft engines for defaulting on payment
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Delhi High Court refused to interfere with an order directing low-cost airline SpiceJet to ground three aircraft engines for defaulting on payment | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:28 IST, September 11th 2024