'He Asked Me To Men's Washroom...I Felt Very Off': Korean Woman Sexually Harassed At Bengaluru Airport Shares Ordeal

Bengaluru: South Korean woman Kim Sung Kyung, who was allegedly molested by an airport staff member at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport during security check, shared her ordeal with Republic TV and stated that she does not want anyone to face a similar situation in the future.

‘I Felt Very Off…’

Narrating the nightmarish experience she had at the airport, Kyung said, “After passing the immigration check, he came to me...and asked if I was carrying anything illegal...He said I needed another check so I agreed.” She added, “After TSA, he asked me to men's washroom. I felt very off but since it was about national security...I agreed to go...Inside the men's washroom, he touched and hugged me inappropriately...I realised this was not about security. I reported the guy immediately.”

Kyung was at the airport to board a flight to South Korea when the accused staffer allegedly approached her on the pretext of checking her tickets and baggage, claiming that a beep sound was coming from her bag and hence a separate check was required. As per reports, the staffer told the foreigner that going to a regular checking counter would cause her to miss her flight. Thereafter, he took the woman to the men's restroom.

Under the guise of security screening, the man touched her private parts and hugged her from behind inside the restroom. The woman resisted and left the restroom, before alerting other staffers at the airport and the police.

Accused Arrested

Based on the woman's complaint, the accused was detained by security staff and handed over to the airport police. The accused has been identified as Aapan Ahmed. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).