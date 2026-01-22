Interfaith Lovers Found Buried Near Temple In Suspected Case Of Honour Killing; Woman's Brothers Arrested | Moradabad

Moradabad: An inter-faith couple, who had gone missing three days ago, were found buried near a temple on the outskirts of an Uttar Pradesh village in a suspected case of honour killing. The victims, who were found dead on Wednesday evening in suspicious circumstances, have been identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Arman and 18-year-old Kajal Saini.

It is believed that Arman had gone to meet Kajal on Sunday, when her relatives got angry and beat the lovers to death before burying their bodies near a river. Senior police officials stated that preliminary inquiries suggest that the deaths may have been motivated by opposition to the lovers' interfaith relationship. An FIR has been registered at Pakwara Police Station under sections related to murder and concealment of evidence.

Police have arrested two of the woman’s brothers, named Rinku Saini and Satish Saini. Investigators have also recovered a shovel, which is believed to have been used in the crime.

A post-mortem examination is in progress to determine the exact cause and sequence of events leading to the deaths. Local security personnel have also been deployed to maintain peace and prevent communal tensions.

Further investigations into the case are ongoing.