"He Asked My Religion, Then Stabbed Me": Mira Road Stabbing Victim Speaks Out

Chilling testimony has emerged from the victims of the April 27 stabbing in Mira Road’s Naya Nagar, as the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) continues its investigation into 31-year-old Jaib Zubair Ansari. The survivors, two security guards currently recovering in a local hospital, have provided a detailed account of the moments leading up to the violent assault near Asmita Grand Mansion.

"Attacked us after asking religion"

According to the victims' statements, the encounter began when Ansari approached them under the guise of asking for directions. The victim said, “I was asked if I am a Hindu. The attacker returned and stabbed me, and he struck the supervisor too. He asked the supervisor, 'You are a Hindu too, right?' and told me, 'Recite the Kalma if you aren't a Hindu.' He attacked us immediately after asking about our religion."

The investigation gained significant momentum following a search of Ansari’s residence. The Maharashtra ATS recovered handwritten notes that provide a window into the suspect's alleged motives. In these documents, Ansari reportedly expressed a desire to join ISIS, describing the stabbing of the two guards as his "first step" toward joining the terrorist organization.

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The notes contained extremist terminology, including references to "Jihad," "Gaza," and "Lone Wolf" tactics.

Information released by authorities have revealed that Ansari is a science graduate who resided in the United States for several years. After failing to secure employment abroad, he returned to India and lived in isolation in Mira Road, where he earned a living providing online chemistry coaching. Investigators believe this period of isolation may have contributed to his radicalization through extremist online content.