‘He Dreamt of Serving the Nation’: Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Vinay Narwal Sister’s Heartful Tribute for Martyred Brother

Karnal: A heartfelt tribute was held on Sunday in Karnal for Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. His family, friends, senior government officials, and people from across Haryana gathered at the Mangal Sen Auditorium to honor the young officer’s sacrifice.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Navy officers, and Vinay’s sister Drishti Narwal were among those present. The atmosphere was filled with tears and memories as people paid their respects to the brave soldier.

An Emotional Tribute by Vinay’s Sister

Vinay’s sister Drishti shared emotional memories of her brother. She recalled how he took care of her since she was born and said she never imagined she would one day be lighting his funeral pyre. “He used to protect me from fire, and now I lit the fire for his last journey. He couldn’t bear to see me cry—now he isn’t here to wipe my tears,” she said.

Drishti added that Vinay had a big heart, a childlike smile, and a strong desire to achieve something great. “He was mummy’s life, papa’s pride, and the joy of our grandparents. It feels like I’ve lost a part of myself,” she said.

She also remembered how he used to surprise their grandparents by arriving home without telling them and sleeping between them, only to surprise them in the morning. “He loved giving surprises, but this time, destiny surprised us,” she said.

Wedding Joy Turns to Tragedy

Vinay came home on March 28 for his wedding, which was held on April 16. Just days later, on April 21, he went to Pahalgam with his wife Himanshi. On April 22, during their outing, terrorists opened fire, killing Vinay in front of her. His birthday was on May 1, and his family marked the day by organizing a blood donation camp in his memory.

Support from Leaders and the Public

Thousands of people attended the memorial to show their support for the family. Many did not even know Vinay personally, but still had tears in their eyes while offering flowers and prayers.

Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan called Vinay “a brave son of Haryana” and assured the family that the government is with them. He mentioned that the idea of naming a public place in Vinay’s honor is under consideration.

Chief Minister Saini had earlier announced financial support of ₹50 lakh and a government job for a family member. His wife, Suman Saini, also spoke at the event and prayed for Vinay’s soul and strength for his family. She said the attack in Pahalgam was heartbreaking and that the entire country is mourning.