He Expected 650 Marks: Another Depressed NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide After Exam Cancelled

Sikar: Another student has allegedly committed suicide after the National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 over a paper leak. A 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar on Friday.

The victim was identified as Pradeep Meghwal, a resident of a village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. Police said he had been living in a rented room in Sikar's Jaldhari Nagar area along with his sisters and had been preparing for NEET for the past three years.

According to Udyog Nagar SHO Rajesh Kumar, Pradeep allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a scarf belonging to his sister.

His sister, who found him hanging, brought him down, and informed the landlord and police.

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Pradeep's father, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, told police that his son had performed well in the May 3 exam and was expected to score around 650 out of 720 marks. He said the family had been hopeful that Pradeep would secure admission to a medical college this year after years of preparation. "His paper had gone very well this time. We were expecting over 650 marks and believed he would finally become a doctor," the father said.

He added that his son had been under severe stress after the paper leak surfaced and the examination was subsequently cancelled.

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"He became disturbed and depressed," the father said.

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed grief and said repeated paper leaks were taking a toll on students' mental health. “The suicide of Pradeep, a student from Gudha Gaudji in Jhunjhunu district who was preparing for the NEET exam, is extremely heartbreaking. Similarly, reports of students' suicides following incidents related to the NEET 2026 paper leak from Goa and Uttar Pradesh are deeply disturbing to the mind. I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones.”

NEET-UG 2026, held on May 3, was cancelled after law enforcement agencies indicated the exam process had been compromised. Around 22 lakh students had appeared for the test. The Centre has handed the case to the CBI.