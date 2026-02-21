'He Had Dinner & Left, Did Not Hear From Him Again': Mother Of Zepto Delivery Boy Killed In Delhi Accident Demands Justice | Image: Republic, ANI

New Delhi: The mother of Hem Shankar, the 25-year-old delivery executive who died in the Subhash Nagar road accident in New Delhi, demanded justice for her son.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the deceased delivery executive's mother, Rukmani, said that she came to know about the accident in the wee hours of Saturday, and she rushed to the hospital, where she found her son to be dead.

She said, “He called me at night asking for food. He had dinner and then left. After that, I did not receive any further calls from him. Around 3 or 4 o'clock in the late night, I came to know about his accident. I rushed to the hospital, where I found his dead body. I want justice.”

His brother Devendra expressed little hope in receiving justice in the case.

Advertisement

Devendra said, “I was at a wedding when I received a call from his friend. When I arrived at the hospital, he was already dead. It was a black car coming from behind, which had already been involved in an accident before hitting my brother's bike. The car has 14 challans pending. An FIR has been filed, but whether we will get justice or not, we do not know.”

Hem Shankar was killed in the early hours of Saturday after a car allegedly hit his electric scooty from behind on Najafgarh Road towards Rajouri Garden. The accused driver has been arrested by the Delhi Police, and the vehicle has been seized.

Advertisement

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Tilak Nagar police station at around 3:26 am. The incident occurred near the Subhash Nagar Metro red light on Najafgarh Road towards Rajouri Garden, where both vehicles involved were found at the spot.

The victim, identified as Hem Shankar (25), was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He was working as a delivery executive for a quick-commerce company and was riding an electric scooty at the time of the accident. MLC information has been received, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West District said.

According to the DCP, eyewitnesses present reported that a car allegedly hit the e-scooter from behind.

The accused driver, identified as Mohit Kumar, was immediately taken into custody and later arrested. The car has been seized. Police added that the accused works as an MCD contractor.

An FIR has been registered, and further legal action is underway. An eyewitness who was present nearby at the time of the incident said he heard a loud noise.