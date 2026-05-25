‘He Lives His Values’: Leaders Honour Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar As The Art Of Living Marks 45 Years Of Peace And Service

Bengaluru: As The Art of Living International Center hosted an evening of celebration to mark 45 years of the organisation’s journey, Bengaluru witnessed an exceptional confluence of spirituality, culture and public leadership on Sunday. The journey, which began in Karnataka 4 and a half decades ago under the guidance of Global Spiritual Leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has since expanded into a worldwide movement, touching over 1 billion lives through initiatives spanning mental wellbeing, education, environmental conservation and humanitarian service.

On Sunday, the packed Dhyan Mandir came alive with soulful bhajans that set a tone of devotion and collective joy, welcoming thousands of followers from across India. The month-long commemorations have featured spiritual discourses, cultural programmes and renewed pledges towards service, reflecting the organisation’s enduring emphasis on inner wellbeing as a catalyst for societal transformation. The dignitaries from Karnataka and beyond joined the festivities, showcasing the global appeal of Gurudev’s message of peace and human values.

Among those present at the event were Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Minister KH Muniyappa. The gathering also welcomed former West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, Goa Minister Rohan Ashok Khaunte, and Maharashtra MP Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane, alongside prominent sportspersons and public figures.

Ministers Laud Gurudev’s Global Influence And Authenticity

Addressing the event, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao praised the inclusive ethos of The Art of Living, noting that “people from all sections of society, across religions and communities, come together here without barriers or divisions". He observed that Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has carried India’s timeless message of spirituality, brotherhood and human values to the world through decades of continuous work. “His growing global popularity reflects the authenticity, transparency and sincerity of his work. Gurudev has always led by example. He has not merely spoken about these values, but has lived them,” Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

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Karnataka Minister Muniyappa termed Gurudev as “one of the greatest sages for mankind” and said that his message has become a model for the state, the nation and the whole world. Pointing to mounting global challenges, he remarked, “Today, if society has to live with patience, peace, brotherhood, affection and compassion, then institutions like these must grow on a much larger scale……The future of our nation and the world is becoming very challenging. Therefore, the message of Gurudev has become even more relevant today. Considering humanity as one family and the world as one unit, Gurudev has dedicated himself to the welfare of society.”

Karnataka Speaker Khader outlined the unique impact of Gurudev’s work, stating, “Some people become influential through their work, some become successful, but only a few possess the power to positively shape future generations and society. I believe that Param Poojya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar possesses such extraordinary power.”

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Recalling his long association with the institution, the speaker continued, “I have closely observed the activities of this institution for many years. From the time I served as a minister until today, I can proudly say that this organisation has made one of the greatest contributions towards world peace. Especially, this meditation centre is a remarkable gift to society and the nation.”

The Art of Living Foundations Rooted In Diversity And Service

In his address, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar reflected on the early days of The Art of Living in Bengaluru. He acknowledged the pivotal role of local support in shaping the organisation, mentioning former state chief secretary Ved Brahma Gunju and Bangalore city administrator Narayan Shastri Narasimha Rao, who stood alongside eminent jurists Justice PN Bhagwati and Justice VR Krishna Iyer as founding trustees. Gurudev stressed that the varied backgrounds of these eminent personalities, ranging from the deeply spiritual to the openly atheistic, mirrored the universal appeal of the vision that continues to guide the movement.

The evening’s proceedings included a special felicitation ceremony where 5-time Olympian and Padma Shri awardee Sharath Kamal honoured Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his lifelong dedication to global peace and human values. The atmosphere was further elevated by a moving musical performance from popular playback singer Swati Mishra, whose renditions resonated with the audience.

Meditation And Renewed Commitment To Service

The highlight of the night was Gurudev’s wisdom session, followed by a guided meditation, during which thousands experienced profound silence and introspection. The 45-year milestone has been commemorated over the past month through spiritual, cultural and service-oriented programmes across Karnataka and other states. The volunteers have used the occasion to reaffirm their commitment to expanding educational access, river rejuvenation, natural farming awareness, mental health outreach, prison programmes and community wellbeing projects.